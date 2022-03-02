STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistani, Turkish students use Indian flag to flee from Ukraine

'We were told in Ukraine that if we carry an Indian flag with us, we won't have any problems,' said a medical student who arrived from Odesa in Southern Ukraine.

Published: 02nd March 2022

India flag

Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)



Indian flag came to the rescue of not only Indians stranded in Ukraine but also helped Pakistani and Turkish students flee the war-torn country. 

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy had earlier advised Indian students stranded in crisis-stricken Ukraine to place the national flag on their vehicles for safe evacuation.

The Indian students who arrived in the city of Bucharest in Romania from Ukraine said that the Indian flag helped them as well as some Pakistani and Turkish students in safely crossing the various checkpoints.

"The Turkish and Pakistani students were also using the Indian flag," a student said, adding that the Indian flag was of great help to them as well.

"We were told in Ukraine that if we carry an Indian flag with us, we won't have any problems," said a medical student who arrived from Odesa in Southern Ukraine.

The students also elaborated on how they bought spray paints from the markets to make an Indian flag by themselves.

"I ran into the market, bought some colour sprays and a curtain. I then cut the curtain and spray-painted it to make the Indian tricolour," said a student.

"We booked the bus from Odesa and came to the Molodova border. The Moldovan citizens were very nice. They provided us with free accommodation and transport to get to Romania," a student said. Further adding that they did not face much problem in Molodova as the Indian embassy had already made the required arrangements.

The students also expressed their gratitude to the Indian embassy officials who arranged for their food and shelter as they awaited their flights back to India.

(With inputs from ANI)

