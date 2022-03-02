STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Sydney braces for flash floods after 14 killed in rain disaster

In the New South Wales town of Lismore, 600 kilometers north of Sydney, a fourth death was confirmed on Wednesday as floodwaters drain from homes and searchers knock on doors.

Published: 02nd March 2022 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2022 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

Pedestrians use umbrellas to shield the rain in Sydney

Pedestrians use umbrellas to shield the rain in Sydney. (Photo| AP)

By Associated Press

SYDNEY: Sydney was preparing on Wednesday for dangerous flash flooding as population centers farther north began a massive cleanup operation after record floods that have claimed at least 14 lives along Australia's east coast in recent days.

Australia's Bureau of Meteorology said that the torrential rain - as much as 20 centimeters (8 inches) - is forecast for Australia's largest city and surrounding areas late Wednesday and early Thursday. "In the Sydney area, we have minor to major flood warnings current," meteorologist Dean Narramore said.

In the New South Wales town of Lismore, 600 kilometers (370 miles) north of Sydney, a fourth death was confirmed on Wednesday as floodwaters drain from homes and searchers knock on doors. The body of a man, aged in his 70s, was found ion a flooded apartment, a police statement said.

A man's body had been found floating in a main street earlier on Wednesday. The population of 28,000 people was inundated when Wilsons River peaked Monday afternoon at its highest level since records began in 1880.

Authorities expect the death toll to rise in Lismore and its surrounding areas. Dozens of suburbs remain flooded in Brisbane, Australia's third-most populous city 750 kilometers (470 miles) north of Sydney, after the river that snakes through its center peaked on Monday.

The Queensland state capital had received 80 per cent of its average annual rainfall within a few days. The cleanup effort is underway and 8,000 volunteers had enlisted for what is known as the Mud Army, which helps those who were inundated.

Queensland has accounted for nine of the deaths from the flooding disaster that has resulted from a low-pressure system that is moving south.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sydney Sydney rains Sydney floods Sydney monsoon Australia rains
India Matters
Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa
Sandalwood actor Chetan may be deported to US
Anand Subramanian has been living at 'Vishranti' in Alwarpet. (Inset: Anand and his ex-boss Chitra Ramkrishna) (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Revealed: The Chennai house that Chitra Ramkrishna sold to Anand Subramanian's wife in 2021!
Bengaluru institute questions MIT on star signals
Meet Shabana, Kerala nurse who is silverlining for sorrow of elderly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp