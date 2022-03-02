Third World War will involve nuclear weapons, be disastrous: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

By ANI

MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday said that if a third World War happens it would prove to be destructive as it will involve nuclear weapons, Russian media reported citing Qatari broadcaster.

According to Lavrov, US President Joe Biden is an experienced man, who had said earlier that the only alternative to war sanctions. On Tuesday, Lavrov said that the "real danger" of Ukraine acquiring nuclear weapons required a response from Moscow.

"Today, the dangers that (Ukrainian President) Zelenskyy's regime poses for neighbouring countries and international security in general, have increased substantially after the authorities set up in Kyiv have embarked upon dangerous games related to plans to acquire their own nuclear weapons," Lavrov said while speaking at a meeting in Geneva yesterday, The Hill reported citing UK media.

Meanwhile, the Russian delegation is ready to meet with Ukrainian negotiators on Wednesday evening. "There really is a certain element of contradictory information. But I will tell you which part does not refer to contradictory information. So, this afternoon probably in the evening, our delegation will be on the spot waiting for Ukrainian negotiators. Our delegation will be ready to continue the conversation tonight. And everything else is controversial," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said today.

Russia has been facing immense criticism in the international arena after Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 declared the breakaway Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent republics and announced 'special military operations in Ukraine.