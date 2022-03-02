STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Ukraine effect: Inflation in 19 nations using Euro currency hit record high by 5.8 per cent

European Union statistics agency Eurostat reported that consumer prices in the 19 countries that use the euro currency increased by an annual 5.8 per cent in February.

Published: 02nd March 2022 04:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2022 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

FILE - A light installation is projected onto the building of the European Central Bank during a rehearsal in Frankfurt, Germany, on Dec. 30, 2021. Inflation fed by high oil and gas prices hit record levels in Europe for the third month in a row, extending pain for consumers and sharpening questions about future moves by the European Central Bank. The 19 countries that use the euro currency saw consumer prices increase by an annual 5.1% in January, the European Union statistics agency Eurostat reported Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.

FILE - A light installation is projected onto the building of the European Central Bank during a rehearsal in Frankfurt, Germany, on Dec. 30, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: Inflation in Europe hit a record high for the fourth month in a row, raising questions about when the central bank should step in to ease the pain to people's wallets while Russia's invasion of Ukraine rattles the global economy.

Consumer prices in the 19 countries that use the euro currency increased by an annual 5.8 per cent in February, the European Union statistics agency Eurostat reported on Wednesday. The latest numbers underscore continuing pain for the continent's consumers and piles more pressure on the European Central Bank as it grapples with when and how to raise interest rates to ease inflation.

The latest inflation reading smashed the record of 5.1 per cent set last month to reach the highest level since recordkeeping for the euro started in 1997. Inflation in Europe, as in other major economies, has been fueled by surging energy prices, and the problem will be complicated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Russia, a major oil and gas producer, has been hit with sanctions and export restrictions that have raised worries that supplies could be cut off, though that hasn't yet materialised.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Euro Euro currency Ukraine crisis Ukraine Ukraine effect Ukraine war
India Matters
Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa
Sandalwood actor Chetan may be deported to US
Anand Subramanian has been living at 'Vishranti' in Alwarpet. (Inset: Anand and his ex-boss Chitra Ramkrishna) (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Revealed: The Chennai house that Chitra Ramkrishna sold to Anand Subramanian's wife in 2021!
Bengaluru institute questions MIT on star signals
Meet Shabana, Kerala nurse who is silverlining for sorrow of elderly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp