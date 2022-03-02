We are ready to continue peace talks with Ukraine from Wednesday evening: Russia

By AFP

MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Wednesday that a Russian delegation was ready to continue peace talks with Ukraine as Moscow's invasion of the pro-Western country entered its seventh day. "Our delegation will be ready to continue talks," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that Moscow's delegation expected the talks to resume Wednesday evening.

He said that President Vladimir Putin's aide Vladimir Medinsky remained Russia's top negotiator on Ukraine but did not say where the next round of talks would take place. A first round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations took place on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, but brought no results.

Putin last Thursday ordered troops to invade pro-Western Ukraine to "de-militarise" and "denazify" the country. Since then hundreds of Ukrainian civilians including children have been reported as killed.