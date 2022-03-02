STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Won't join other countries in financial sanctions on Russia: China's banking regulator

China is a major buyer of Russian oil and gas and the only major government that has refrained from criticizing Moscow's attack on Ukraine.

Published: 02nd March 2022

China Flag

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)

By Associated Press

BEIJING: China won't join the United States and European governments in imposing financial sanctions on Russia, the country's bank regulator said on Wednesday.

China is a major buyer of Russian oil and gas and the only major government that has refrained from criticizing Moscow's attack on Ukraine. Beijing opposes the sanctions, said Guo Shuqing, the chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission.

"We will not join such sanctions, and we will keep normal economic, trade and financial exchanges with all the relevant parties. We disapprove of the financial sanctions, particularly those launched unilaterally, because they don't have much legal basis and will not have good effects," Guo said at a news conference.

