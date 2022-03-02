Zelensky says Russia trying to erase Ukraine; peace talks not cancelled, says news agency

By Online Desk

Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday accused Russia of trying to erase Ukraine, its history, and its people.

In a video address, the Ukrainian president also charged Russia with killing Holocaust victims for the second time. He was referring to the rocket strikes on Babyn Yar.

Zelensky described Babyn Yar as a special part of Kyiv, of Europe, a place for prayer.

"For any normal person, who knows our history, world history, a place of remembering 100,000 people who were killed by Nazis. A place of old Kyiv cemeteries. Who are they to make such a place a target for rocket strikes? You killed holocaust victims for the second time," he noted.

He claimed that even those countries which Moscow relied on a week ago joined "our anti-war coalition."

"It is an extraordinary result. No one can stay neutral now. Just think about the figure: Almost 6,000 Russian servicemen dead within six days of war, a figure without enemy's losses during the last night. It will not happen with rockets, it will not happen with bombs, tanks, any strikes,"Zelensky pointed out.

"We are in our native land. And for the war against us there will be an International Tribunal to prosecute them"," he went on to add.

Meanwhile, The Kyiv Independent reports that unarmed Enerhodar residents blocked the city entrance of Russian troops, according to its mayor Dmytro Orlov.

Enerhodar is a city in southern Ukraine, home to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the largest power plant in Europe.

The Russian News Agency TASS, meanwhile, claimed that the Russian-Ukrainian talks have not been cancelled, but merely postponed.

"Not a cancellation; the schedule was shifted; official information will come shortly," a source told the agency.

According to information obtained by TASS, the new round of Russian-Ukrainian talks will take place in Belovezhskaya Pushcha in Belarus, the report said.