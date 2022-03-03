STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

ASEAN special envoy Prak Sokhonn to visit Myanmar on March 20-23

In his capacity as the special envoy, Cambodia's Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn will make his first trip to Myanmar.

Published: 03rd March 2022 07:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2022 07:39 PM   |  A+A-

Cambodia's foreign minister Prak Sokhonn

Cambodia's foreign minister Prak Sokhonn (File photo| AP)

By Associated Press

PHNOM OENH: Cambodia's foreign minister later this month will make his first trip to Myanmar in his capacity as the special envoy of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, his office said Thursday.

The regional grouping, usually referred to as ASEAN, is seeking to contribute to the peacemaking process in Myanmar, which has been wracked by violent unrest since the army ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February last year.

Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn's visit is scheduled for March 20-23, according to a ministry spokesperson, but details of the meetings have yet to be finalised. ASEAN is seeking to implement a five-point consensus on Myanmar it reached last year stressing dialogue, humanitarian assistance and an end to violence.

But the ruling military council of Myanmar, which is also a member of ASEAN, has delayed implementation of the plan, even as the country has slipped into a situation that some UN experts have described as civil war.

A particular sticking point has been the military's refusal to allow an ASEAN envoy to meet with Suu Kyi, who has been detained since last year's takeover. Myanmar's lack of cooperation led ASEAN last year to bar its leader, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, from attending its annual summit meeting, an unprecedented step for the body.

According to Cambodian officials, Myanmar's military has recently given permission for ASEAN's envoy to meet with other members of Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party. However, virtually all its major leaders are jailed, like Suu Kyi, or in hiding to escape arrest.

Prak Sokhonn became the ASEAN special envoy after Cambodia assumed this year's chair for the regional grouping.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has expressed interest in engaging more closely with Myanmar's generals and in January he became the first head of government to pay an official visit to Myanmar since the army seized power.

In recent weeks, he has voiced pessimism that the crisis there can be resolved anytime soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prak Sokhonn Cambodia ASEAN Myanmar ASEAN Myanmar ASEAN Myanmar visit
India Matters
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring object landing in grounds of the nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Europe's largest nuclear plant at centre of Russia-Ukraine war
A damaged apartment building that was hit by shelling in Ukraine
Ukrainian army beat us with AK-47 rifles: Thrissur girl recalls ordeal
Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, on their arrival at the Hindon airbase, in Ghaziabad.(Photo | PTI)
Ukraine crisis: IAF evacuates 630 stranded Indians 
Indian batsman Virat Kohli (Photo| AP)
Virat Kohli becomes sixth Indian batter to score 8,000 Test runs in his 100th Test match

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp