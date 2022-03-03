STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Russian liberal radio station Ekho Moskvy shuts down over Ukraine coverage

The press service of the Gazprom Media holding has confirmed the information to Russia's state-run news agency TASS.

Published: 03rd March 2022 08:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2022 08:39 PM   |  A+A-

A man walks past an apartment building hit by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MOSCOW: Ekho Moskvy, a liberal radio station and one of Russia's leading media outlets, has been taken off the air over its critical coverage of Moscow's attack on Ukraine, the head of the radio station said on Thursday.

Alexey Venediktov, the radio station's Editor-in-Chief and one of Russia's most prominent journalists, wrote on Telegram that "higher-ranking people" earlier had hinted to him that such a decision was under consideration.

"The Ekho Moskvy board of directors has decided by a majority to close down the Ekho Moskvy radio channel and the website," he said.

The press service of the Gazprom Media holding has confirmed the information to Russia's state-run news agency TASS.

Venediktov told TASS that he planned to hold a meeting of the radio station's journalistic staff later in the day.

The Russian Prosecutor General's Office earlier demanded that access to the Ekho Moskvy radio station and the Dozhd (or Rain) TV channel (designated in Russia as a foreign agent media outlet) be restricted because of their coverage of Russia's attack on Ukraine.

"Having considered the Russian Prosecutor General's Office's order to limit access to the Ekho Moskvy media outlet, the board of directors of the Ekho Moskvy closed joint-stock company made a decision on March 3 to close down the media outlet, including the Ekho Moskvy radio channel and the digital news outlet of the same name," the report said.

The past year has seen an unprecedented crackdown on independent and critical voices in Russia that only intensified after the start of the attack on Ukraine.

Russia rejects the term invasion, says its actions are not designed to occupy territory but to destroy Ukraine's military capabilities and capture what it regards as dangerous nationalists - a pretext rejected by Ukraine and the West as baseless propaganda.

Russian media outlets have been instructed to only publish information provided by official sources, which describe the attack as a military operation.

Russian lawmakers will reportedly consider a bill on Friday providing for up to 15 years in prison for any publication of "fake news" concerning the Russian armed forces.

Ekho Mosvky - which is majority-owned by Russia's energy giant Gazprom - was founded in 1990 during the final days of the Soviet Union.

It had established itself as one of the country's leading liberal media outlets.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ekho Moskvy Ukraine War Ukraine Crisis
India Matters
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring object landing in grounds of the nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Europe's largest nuclear plant at centre of Russia-Ukraine war
A damaged apartment building that was hit by shelling in Ukraine
Ukrainian army beat us with AK-47 rifles: Thrissur girl recalls ordeal
Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, on their arrival at the Hindon airbase, in Ghaziabad.(Photo | PTI)
Ukraine crisis: IAF evacuates 630 stranded Indians 
Indian batsman Virat Kohli (Photo| AP)
Virat Kohli becomes sixth Indian batter to score 8,000 Test runs in his 100th Test match

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp