STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Ukrainian delegation including presidential advisor headed to talks with Russia

Presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak posted a photo of himself with lawmaker David Arakhamia dressed in military uniform in what appears to be a helicopter cabin.

Published: 03rd March 2022 07:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2022 07:09 PM   |  A+A-

Ukraine presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak (R) and lawmaker David Arakhamia

Ukraine presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak (R) and lawmaker David Arakhamia (Photo| Twitter)

By AFP

KYIV: A Ukrainian delegation said on Thursday it was en route for a second round of ceasefire talks with Russia on the day Ukraine lost its first major city to Russian forces.  "On our way to negotiations with the Russian Federation. Already in helicopters," presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said on Twitter.

Podolyak posted a photo of himself with lawmaker David Arakhamia dressed in military uniform in what appears to be a helicopter cabin. Arakhamia said on Facebook that Ukraine wants to negotiate humanitarian corridors with Russia.  "We start in two hours," he wrote at around 1200 GMT. 

Russia's delegation -- led by President Vladimir Putin's aide Vladmir Medinsky -- said its proposals have to do with "military-technical, humanitarian-international and political" aspects. According to Belarus and Russia, the talks will take place in the Belovezhskaya Pushcha in Belarus's Brest region close to the border with Poland.

ALSO READ| Our 130 buses ready to evacuate Indian students, foreigners from Ukraine: Russian defence official

A first round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations took place earlier this week on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, but brought no results. Ukraine demands an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian forces. 

Russia has not specified its demands, but says it wants "the demilitarisation and denazification" of its pro-Western neighbour. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ukraine Ukraine crisis Ukraine war Mykhailo Podolyak Ukraine Russia tensions
India Matters
A screenshot of the wanted poster that was posted by Alex Konanykhin on his social media accounts. 
'Wanted dead or alive': Russian businessman offers USD 1 million bounty for arrest of Putin
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Pakistani, Turkish students use Indian flag to flee from Ukraine
Chennai's first Dalit Mayor R Priya
DMK's R Priya to be first Dalit Mayor of Chennai
On a roll: Differently-abled Kerala youth eyeing Mr Wheelchair India title

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp