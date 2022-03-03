'Wanted dead or alive': Russian businessman offers USD 1 million bounty for arrest of Putin

By Online Desk

Russian businessman Alex Konanykhin has put a USD 1 million bounty on the head of President Vladimir Putin and urged the country’s military officers to bring him to justice for allegedly committing “war crimes” in his invasion of Ukraine.

Along with his post, he had also added an image of Putin with the following words written on it - "Wanted: Dead or alive. Vladimir Putin for mass murder."

"I promise to pay $1,000,000 to the officer(s) who, complying with their constitutional duty, arrest(s) Putin as a war criminal under Russian and international laws," wrote Konanykhin on his social media pages.

"Putin is not the Russian president as he came to power as the result of a special operation of blowing up apartment buildings in Russia, then violated the Constitution by eliminating free elections and murdering his opponents. As an ethnic Russian and a Russian citizen, I see it as my moral duty to facilitate the denazification of Russia. I will continue my assistance to Ukraine in its heroic efforts to withstand the onslaught of Putin's Orda," he added. Orda is a Russian word that refers to "horde," a predatory, plundering gang.

A few hours later, Konanykhin posted on his Facebook page saying, "Facebook banned my post; do you think it was a correct decision?"

The post garnered the attention of millions online within a few hours of him posting it. Konanykhin also clarified the following in another Facebook post -- "Some reports suggest that I promised to pay for the assassination of Putin. It is NOT correct. While such an outcome would be cheered by millions of people around the world, I believe that Putin must be brought to justice."

