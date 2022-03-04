STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

China one of the best performers in curbing COVID pandemic: Official

On Friday, the Chinese National Health Commission said the Chinese mainland reported 61 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Published: 04th March 2022 05:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 05:44 PM   |  A+A-

China Flag

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BEIJING: China on Friday claimed that it is one of the best performers in curbing the COVID-19 pandemic and attributed the success to its stringent zero-case policy of restricting national and international travel with proactive local lockdowns wherever the virus surfaced.

China's dynamic zero-COVID approach has worked in the country's context, Zhang Yesui, spokesperson for National People's Congress, the country's Parliament told a media briefing ahead of its annual session which begins on Saturday.

It is the right way to go and the results are good, Zhang said, adding that all the figures, such as the number of infections and fatalities and the economic data, show that China is one of the countries in the world that is the most successful in curbing the pandemic.

China has provided over 2.1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines for more than 120 countries and international organizations, accounting for one third of the total number of vaccines administered outside China, Zhang said.

The coronavirus, which emerged first in the country's central Wuhan city in December 2019, spread across the world emerging as the deadliest virus of the century claiming over six million lives with millions infected.

On Friday, the Chinese National Health Commission said the Chinese mainland reported 61 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

China has so far reported 110,258 cases since the outbreak and there were 3,304 patients still under treatment as of Thursday and 4,636 patients died so far.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
China COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring object landing in grounds of the nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Europe's largest nuclear plant at centre of Russia-Ukraine war
A damaged apartment building that was hit by shelling in Ukraine
Ukrainian army beat us with AK-47 rifles: Thrissur girl recalls ordeal
Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, on their arrival at the Hindon airbase, in Ghaziabad.(Photo | PTI)
Ukraine crisis: IAF evacuates 630 stranded Indians 
Indian batsman Virat Kohli (Photo| AP)
Virat Kohli becomes sixth Indian batter to score 8,000 Test runs in his 100th Test match

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp