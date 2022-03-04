STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Johnson to seek UN Security Council meeting

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says Britain will raise the issue immediately with Russia and close partners.

Published: 04th March 2022 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: The office of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he will seek an emergency U.N. Security Council meeting after Russian troops in Ukraine attacked a nuclear power plant and sparked a fire.

Johnson’s office says he spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the early hours of the morning. He says Britain will raise the issue immediately with Russia and close partners.

Johnson’s office says he and Zelenskyy agree Russia must immediately cease attacking and allow emergency services unfettered access to the plant. The two agree a ceasefire is essential.

“The Prime Minister said the reckless actions of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin could now directly threaten the safety of all of Europe,” Johnson’s office said in a statement. “He said (the United Kingdom) would do everything it could to ensure the situation did not deteriorate further.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he also spoke with Zelenskyy about the attacks on the power plant.

“These unacceptable attacks by Russia must cease immediately,” he said on Twitter.

