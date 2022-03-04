STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

US Senator Lindsey Graham calls for Putin's assassination

Senior US Senator Lindsey Graham had earlier in the day introduced a resolution condemning the Russian president and his military commanders for committing "war crimes" and "crimes against humanity."

Published: 04th March 2022 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

US Senator Lindsey Graham

US Senator Lindsey Graham (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: Senior US Senator Lindsey Graham called for "somebody in Russia" to assassinate President Vladimir Putin after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in a televised interview Thursday evening.

"How does this end? Somebody in Russia has to step up to the plate... and take this guy out," the senator told conservative Fox News TV host Sean Hannity.

He repeated the call later in a series of tweets, saying "the only people who can fix this are the Russian people."

"Is there a Brutus in Russia?" asked the senator, referring to one of Roman ruler Julius Caesar's assassins.

The former presidential candidate also wondered if "a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg" existed in the Russian military, alluding to the German officer whose bomb failed to kill Adolf Hitler in 1944.

"You would be doing your country -- and the world -- a great service," he added.

The senator, who has served in Congress for over twenty years and has at times been a close ally to former president Donald Trump, had earlier in the day introduced a resolution condemning the Russian president and his military commanders for committing "war crimes" and "crimes against humanity."

Ukraine says at least 350 civilians have been killed since Putin launched the invasion last week, and over 1 million have fled the country.

Moscow claims it does not target civilian areas, despite widespread evidence to the contrary. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lindsey Graham Vladimir Putin
India Matters
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring object landing in grounds of the nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Europe's largest nuclear plant at centre of Russia-Ukraine war
A damaged apartment building that was hit by shelling in Ukraine
Ukrainian army beat us with AK-47 rifles: Thrissur girl recalls ordeal
Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, on their arrival at the Hindon airbase, in Ghaziabad.(Photo | PTI)
Ukraine crisis: IAF evacuates 630 stranded Indians 
Indian batsman Virat Kohli (Photo| AP)
Virat Kohli becomes sixth Indian batter to score 8,000 Test runs in his 100th Test match

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp