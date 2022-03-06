STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Elon Musk's Starlink internet now in Ukraine

Published: 06th March 2022 02:59 PM

Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk (Photo| AFP)

By PTI

LVIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk for giving Ukraine access to his company's satellite-internet system, called Starlink.

"I'm grateful to him for supporting Ukraine with words and deeds" Zelenskyy said in a tweet. "Next week we will receive another batch of Starlink systems for destroyed cities." He joked that they discussed possible space projects, which he would talk about "after the war."

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Saturday showed off a shipment of the Starlink systems that had arrived in the capital city.

He said Starlink would help secure the work of critical infrastructure and the defense of the city.

Several large Ukrainian cities remained without internet or phone connection after being shelled by Russian troops.

