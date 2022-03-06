Zelenskyy says Ukraine to receive new batch of Starlink systems next week

By ANI

KYIV: Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had talked to SpaceX founder Elon Musk and that Ukraine will get more Starlink systems next week.

"Talked to @elonmusk. I'm grateful to him for supporting Ukraine with words and deeds. Next week we will receive another batch of Starlink systems for destroyed cities. Discussed possible space projects. But I'll talk about this after the war," Zelenskyy said on Twitter.

On Thursday, Musk said that Starlink, a satellite internet constellation operated by SpaceX, was the only non-Russian communications system still working in some parts of Ukraine.

Earlier on Saturday, Musk said that the Starlink satellite internet provider will not block Russian media despite requests from some governments.

Talked to @elonmusk. I’m grateful to him for supporting Ukraine with words and deeds. Next week we will receive another batch of Starlink systems for destroyed cities. Discussed possible space projects. But I’ll talk about this after the war. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 5, 2022

Last week, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against the Kiev forces.

Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine and that only military infrastructure is being targeted. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the goal is to protect the people of Donbas, "who have been subjected to abuse, genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years."

Important warning: Starlink is the only non-Russian communications system still working in some parts of Ukraine, so probability of being targeted is high. Please use with caution. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 3, 2022

In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting Russian officials, media, and financial institutions.