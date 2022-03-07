STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
11,000 Russian forces killed since Invasion began: Ukraine Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The destroyed facilities also include 60 cisterns, 454 vehicles, 3 vessels, 7 UAVs and 23 Russian anti-aircraft warfare systems.

Published: 07th March 2022 04:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2022 04:39 PM   |  A+A-

A factory and a store burn after being bombarded in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 6, 2022.

A factory and a store burn after being bombarded in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

MOSCOW: Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared the details of the losses that Russia has incurred since the invasion of Ukraine started noting that a total of 11,000 Russian forces were killed till Monday (local time).

According to the MFA data, 999 armoured vehicles of different types, 46 aircraft, 68 helicopters, 290 tanks, 117 artillery pieces and 50 MLRs were hit during the combat.

Furthermore, the destroyed facilities also include 60 cisterns, 454 vehicles, 3 vessels, 7 UAVs and 23 Russian anti-aircraft warfare systems.

Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions, Donetsk and Luhansk as independent republics followed by the announcement of a "special military operation" to "demilitarize" and "denazify" Ukraine.

