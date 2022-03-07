STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former Pakistani President Rafiq Tarar dies at 92

Tarar had served as Pakistan President between 1997 and 2001 after being nominated by the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

PML-N workers

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Rafiq Tarar, a veteran Pakistani politician and former Supreme Court judge who served as the country's President from 1997 to 2001, passed away on Monday due to prolonged illness. He was 92.

"My grandfather Mohammad Rafiq Tarar has passed away," his grandson Ataullah Tarar, a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader tweeted.

Tarar had served as Pakistan President between 1997 and 2001 after being nominated by the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Prior to his foray into politics with the PML-N, Tarar had served as a Supreme Court judge from 1991 to 1994. He also served as the Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court from March 6, 1989 to October 31, 1991.

After Sharif's ouster by General Pervez Musharraf in 1999, Tarar was allowed to continue as president until 2001.

Condolences came from across the political spectrum in Pakistan on the news of the veteran politician's demise.

Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi expressed grief over Tarar's demise and offered prayers for the deceased along with extending condolences to his family.

Prime Minister Imran Khan made prayers for the former president and his family.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif remembered Tarar as a "kind and compassionate elder, shrewd legislator, fair judge and very good man".

