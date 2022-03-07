Russia snubs UN court hearings in case brought by Ukraine

By PTI

THE HAGUE: A representative for Kyiv urged the United Nations' top court on Monday to order Russia to halt its devastating invasion of Ukraine, at a hearing snubbed by Russia.

Ukrainian representative Anton Korynevych told judges at the International Court of Justice, "Russia must be stopped and the court has a role to play in stopping it."

The Hague | International Court of Justice holds public hearings in the case concerning "allegations of genocide under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (Ukraine v. Russia)"#RussiaUkraineCrisis pic.twitter.com/MVwFMazhSm — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2022

Russia's seats at the Great Hall of Justice in the court's Peace Palace headquarters were empty for the hearing into Ukraine's request for the court to order Moscow to end its attack.