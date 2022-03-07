STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Russia snubs UN court hearings in case brought by Ukraine

Russia's seats at the Great Hall of Justice in the court's Peace Palace headquarters were empty for the hearing into Ukraine's request for the court to order Moscow to end its attack.

Published: 07th March 2022

The Hague | International Court of Justice holds public hearings in the case on Monday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By PTI

THE HAGUE: A representative for Kyiv urged the United Nations' top court on Monday to order Russia to halt its devastating invasion of Ukraine, at a hearing snubbed by Russia.

Ukrainian representative Anton Korynevych told judges at the International Court of Justice, "Russia must be stopped and the court has a role to play in stopping it."

Russia's seats at the Great Hall of Justice in the court's Peace Palace headquarters were empty for the hearing into Ukraine's request for the court to order Moscow to end its attack.

