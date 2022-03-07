STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Shocking behaviour': Russian gymnast sports 'Z' on podium next to Ukrainian medallist

The 'Z' has been seen daubed on Russian tanks and vehicles in Ukraine and has come to symbolise support for the invasion.

Published: 07th March 2022

Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak at the Gymnastics World Cup podium with the letter 'Z' plastered on his chest.

Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak at the podium of a Gymnastics World Cup event with the letter 'Z' plastered on his chest. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By AFP

PARIS: Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak, who sported an insignia linked to the invasion of Ukraine on a medals podium, was blasted for his "shocking behaviour" on Sunday.

Kuliak's shirt had the letter 'Z' prominently placed as he stood next to Ukraine's Kovtun Illia, the gold medallist at a Gymnastics World Cup event in Doha.

Kuliak had won the bronze medal on Saturday.

"The International Gymnastics Federation confirms that it will ask the Gymnastics Ethics Foundation to open disciplinary proceedings against Ivan Kuliak following his shocking behaviour at the Apparatus World Cup in Doha, Qatar," a statement from the ruling body said.

It had already been decided that from Monday all Russian and Belarusian gymnasts will be banned from future competitions.

