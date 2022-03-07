STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Thousands of Hong Kongers leaving city every day due to COVID scare

According to Hong Kong's Centre for Health Protection, almost 90 per cent of the COVID-19 fatalities caused by the fifth wave of the pandemic occurred among unvaccinated patients.

Published: 07th March 2022 04:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2022 04:46 PM   |  A+A-

Covid and heart attacks

Representational Image (Express Illustration)

By ANI

HONG KONG: Thousands of residents are leaving Hong Kong every day as the city continues to battle its worst wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to media reports.

Hong Kong has been facing its worst wave of coronavirus in which it is reported that almost 90 per cent of people died due to the fifth wave of the infection in the country.

According to Hong Kong's Centre for Health Protection, almost 90 per cent of the COVID-19 fatalities caused by the fifth wave of the pandemic occurred among unvaccinated patients.

Of the 46 deaths (recorded from December 31 when the fifth wave began to last Friday) analyzed by CHP, 40 people had not been inoculated against the virus, Hong Kong Free Press reported citing CHP's Chuang Shuk-kwan.

However, an exodus of Hong Kong residents has been taking place for a couple of years, as per data cited by The Voice of America.

Citing experts, the media outlet said that residents are leaving because of the city's recent political unrest and ongoing restrictions due to the pandemic.

According to immigration data, over 94,000 Hong Kong residents have departed the city via Hong Kong International Airport in 2022 alone, with 26,000 residents arriving. It is not clear whether the departures are permanent or temporary.

Hong Kong has required lengthy quarantines for residents and professionals entering the city making it an unattractive prospect for residents to travel overseas, as per The Voice of America.

Meanwhile, the country's population sees a decline in 2020.

The Voice of America reported that data released by the Census and Statistics Department, Hong Kong recorded a population decline of 1.2 per cent in 2020, approximately 89,200 people, the same year the security law took effect. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hong Kong Covid-19 Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
Former MD and CEO of NSE Chitra Ramakrishna. (File Photo)
CBI to produce former NSE CEO Chitra Ramakrishna in local Special court
Disha Mannur
Meet Disha Mannur: Belagavi’s daughter-in-law flies Air India's Ukraine evacuation flight 
A militia man stands at a checkpoint set up on a road heading to the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (Photo | AP)
'Don't break our hopes': Indian students at Ukraine continue to face hardships as fighting gets intense
Fund was collected from the villagers and the bridge was erected by investing nearly Rs one lakh. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand villagers build bridge through crowdfunding to make educational institutes reachable for kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp