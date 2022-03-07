Thousands of Hong Kongers leaving city every day due to COVID scare

By ANI

HONG KONG: Thousands of residents are leaving Hong Kong every day as the city continues to battle its worst wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to media reports.

Hong Kong has been facing its worst wave of coronavirus in which it is reported that almost 90 per cent of people died due to the fifth wave of the infection in the country.

According to Hong Kong's Centre for Health Protection, almost 90 per cent of the COVID-19 fatalities caused by the fifth wave of the pandemic occurred among unvaccinated patients.

Of the 46 deaths (recorded from December 31 when the fifth wave began to last Friday) analyzed by CHP, 40 people had not been inoculated against the virus, Hong Kong Free Press reported citing CHP's Chuang Shuk-kwan.

However, an exodus of Hong Kong residents has been taking place for a couple of years, as per data cited by The Voice of America.

Citing experts, the media outlet said that residents are leaving because of the city's recent political unrest and ongoing restrictions due to the pandemic.

According to immigration data, over 94,000 Hong Kong residents have departed the city via Hong Kong International Airport in 2022 alone, with 26,000 residents arriving. It is not clear whether the departures are permanent or temporary.

Hong Kong has required lengthy quarantines for residents and professionals entering the city making it an unattractive prospect for residents to travel overseas, as per The Voice of America.

Meanwhile, the country's population sees a decline in 2020.

The Voice of America reported that data released by the Census and Statistics Department, Hong Kong recorded a population decline of 1.2 per cent in 2020, approximately 89,200 people, the same year the security law took effect.