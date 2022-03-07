STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Ukraine asks UN court to end Russia invasion

Experts said Ukraine's effort to drag Russia to the world court over the invasion could have symbolic value, though it was unclear if Moscow would heed any order.

Published: 07th March 2022 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2022 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

A factory and a store burn after being bombarded in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 6, 2022.

A factory and a store burn after being bombarded in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

THE HAGUE: Ukraine will square off with Russia at the UN's top court on Monday, with Kyiv asking judges in The Hague to order Moscow to immediately halt its invasion.

Kyiv lodged an urgent case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on February 27, saying that Russia had illegally justified its war by falsely alleging genocide in Ukraine's Donetsk and Lugansk regions.

Ukraine alleges that it is Russia that is planning "acts of genocide" in the offensive launched by President Vladimir Putin on February 24.

Kyiv has asked the court to take provisional measures ordering Russia to "immediately suspend the military operations", pending a full judgment that could take years.

"Ukraine emphatically denies that acts of genocide have been committed", Kyiv's application to the court said.

"Russia thus expressly bases its 'special military operation' -- in fact a full-scale, brutal invasion of Ukraine -- on an absurd lie."

In an unusual step, ICJ President Joan Donoghue issued an "urgent communication" to Russia on March 1 asking it to "act in such a way" that any order should take effect quickly.

The two-day hearing at the ICJ's Peace Palace headquarters will begin with Ukraine speaking on Monday at 0900 GMT. Russia is slated to reply on Tuesday.

It was not clear how Moscow would formally contest Ukraine's application and the Russian embassy in The Hague did not respond to a request for comment.

In another blow to Moscow's case, its legal team will be weakened by the resignation of one of its long-time French lawyers, Alain Pellet.

"Lawyers can defend more or less questionable causes," Pellet said in an open letter.

"But it has become impossible to represent in forums dedicated to the application of the law a country that so cynically despises it," he said.

The ICJ was set up after World War II to rule on disputes between UN member states, based mainly on treaties and conventions.

Its rulings are binding but it has no real means to enforce them.

'Offensive and ironic'

Experts said Ukraine's effort to drag Russia to the world court over the invasion could have symbolic value, though it was unclear if Moscow would heed any order.

"It remains to be seen what will happen at the provisional measures stage but my bet is that the court will find that it has prima facie jurisdiction," Cecily Rose, assistant public law professor at Leiden University, told AFP.

"Not that Russia is likely to comply but still -- rhetorically and symbolically there is some power to this," added international public law professor Marko Milanovic, writing in the European Journal of International Law.

This case hinges on the 1948 UN Convention on Genocide, to which both Ukraine and Russia are parties.

The ICJ was already dealing with a dispute between the two countries dating back to Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea and support for pro-Moscow rebels in Donetsk and Lugansk.

But now, Kyiv says that Russia "has falsely claimed that acts of genocide have occurred in the Lugansk and Donetsk" regions and has invaded on that basis.

"Russia’s lie is all the more offensive, and ironic, because it appears that it is Russia planning acts of genocide in Ukraine," Kyiv's application said.

The case is separate to a Ukraine war crimes investigation launched by the International Criminal Court (ICC), a different tribunal also based in The Hague.

The ICC's chief prosecutor Karim Khan on Wednesday announced he was going ahead with an investigation into alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Ukraine since Moscow's invasion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Russia war on Ukraine International Court of Justice The Hague United Nations
India Matters
Former MD and CEO of NSE Chitra Ramakrishna. (File Photo)
CBI to produce former NSE CEO Chitra Ramakrishna in local Special court
Disha Mannur
Meet Disha Mannur: Belagavi’s daughter-in-law flies Air India's Ukraine evacuation flight 
A militia man stands at a checkpoint set up on a road heading to the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (Photo | AP)
'Don't break our hopes': Indian students at Ukraine continue to face hardships as fighting gets intense
Fund was collected from the villagers and the bridge was erected by investing nearly Rs one lakh. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand villagers build bridge through crowdfunding to make educational institutes reachable for kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp