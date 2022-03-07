STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
US lawmakers exploring Russian oil import ban amid deepening conflict

Owing to hiking gasoline prices in the U.S., the Biden administration has yet to call for an oil import ban on Russia.

Published: 07th March 2022 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2022 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Nancy Pelosi

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House is exploring legislation to further isolate Russia from the global economy, including banning the import of its oil and energy products into the U.S.

Amid rising gasoline prices in the U.S., the Biden administration has yet to call for an oil import ban on Russia.

In a letter to Democrats released Sunday night, Pelosi says the legislation under consideration would also repeal normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus and begin the process of denying Russia access to the World Trade Organization.

Pelosi says the House would also empower the Biden administration to raise tariffs on Russian imports.

Congress intends to approve the Biden administration’s request for $10 billion in humanitarian, military and economic support for Ukraine, Pelosi said, as part of omnibus government funding legislation this week.

