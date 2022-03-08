Gunmen kill at least 57 militiamen in northwest Nigeria

By AFP

KANO: Gunmen have killed at least 57 members of a local self-defence vigilante group in clashes in northwestern Nigeria, a security source and local residents said on Tuesday.

Police confirmed Monday's violence in Zuru district of Kebbi State, without giving a casualty figure. But the security source said 57 bodies had been recovered while two local residents said 62 people were killed.

Heavily armed gangs known locally as bandits operate across most of northwest Nigeria, attacking and looting villages and carrying out mass kidnappings for ransom.