STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

'India-US partnership will be important pillar in realising greener and sustainable future for the world'

India is expected to witness the largest increase in energy demand of any country by 2040.

Published: 08th March 2022 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2022 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

Taranjit Singh Sandhu, India's Ambassador to the US

India's ambassador to the US Taranjt Singh Sandhu (File Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The relationship between India and the United States will be an important pillar in realising a greener and sustainable future for the world, according to New Delhi's top envoy here.

India is expected to witness the largest increase in energy demand of any country by 2040.

To meet growth in electricity demand over the next 20 years, India will need to add a power system the size of the European Union to what it has now.

"India's partnership with the United States will be an important pillar in realising a greener and sustainable future for the world," India's Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, wrote in an op-ed published by the Newsweek magazine on Monday.

"In their national and international efforts to advance climate action, India and the US have been working closely at the bilateral, plurilateral and global levels," Sandhu wrote.

"In April 2021, India and the US launched the Climate and Clean Energy Agenda 2030 Partnership, with two main tracks the Strategic Clean Energy Partnership and the Climate Action and Finance Mobilisation Dialogue," he said.

Through these measures, the two countries seek to mobilise finance and accelerate clean energy deployment, demonstrate and scale innovative clean technologies and build capacities, he added.

As India transitions to gas-based fuels, it is now the fifth-largest market for US LNG, he said, adding that through the India-US Low Emissions Gas Task Force, industries of both countries have forged commercial partnerships.

India and the US are exploring collaboration in advanced high-efficiency coal technologies with low-to-zero emissions through carbon capture, utilisation and storage.

"Research and development cooperation for solar cell manufacturing and storage is in progress," he said.

Sandhu wrote that the US financial institutions have announced credit guarantees for India's small and medium enterprise (SME) sector to deploy rooftop solar capacity.

"The two countries have also launched the India-US Hydrogen Task Force looking at issues ranging from sustainable production of hydrogen to its safe deployment. The use of artificial intelligence models in integrating renewable energy and stabilising power grids offers yet another avenue for cooperation," he wrote.

Over the past few years, green growth and combating climate change has emerged as one of the core pillars of the India-US relationship. India has set for itself ambitious clean and renewable energy goals.

In terms of installed capacity, India is the 4th largest in renewable energy; 4th largest in wind power; and 5th largest in solar power.

It has taken lead at the international level in the crusade against climate change through its contribution in setting up the International Solar Alliance and Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.

During his tenure here, Sandhu has made it one of the five pillars of India-US engagement.

Among the top few he has held meetings on this issue, including CEOs of First Solar, Vinmar international and Exxonmobil India.

He has held separate meetings with top officials of the Biden administration including Under Secretary of Energy Geraldine Richmond; Under Secretary of State for Energy Jose Fernandez; and Deputy Secretary of Energy David Turk, Some Congress members with whom clean energy was a key point of discussion during his meeting include Scott Peters, Ted Deutch, Pramila Jayapal, Ted Lieu, Andy Kim, and Grace Meng.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India US United States Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
2022 Assembly elections: Exit polls predict win for BJP in Uttar Pradesh, AAP in Punjab
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus crowd a railway station platform as they wait to board trains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
No fourth wave of coronavirus will occur in India: Virologist T Jacob John
The 21-year-old Tamil Nadu youth is fighting for the Georgian National Legion paramilitary unit comprising of volunteers. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil Nadu youth, rejected twice by Indian Army, now joins Ukrainian troops
P G Deepamol
Breaking the glass ceiling, Deepamol becomes Kerala's first woman ambulance driver

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp