Pakistan PM Imran Khan lashes out against opposition

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan delivered an unsparing speech, at a public coordination campaign in Vehari district's Mailsi tehsil, addressing the Opposition on the planned no-confidence motion against him. He lashed out naming his political rivals individually and questioned their credentials. While some believe that he is very sure of staying in power with support from the military establishment, others claim he is increasingly getting desperate and in a state of panic over the no-confidence move.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of opposition parties, is currently in the process of finalising the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan, claiming to have the support of enough lawmakers in the Parliament to make the ouster a success. Imran Khan, on the other hand, challenged the PDM to introduce the motion in the Parliament, declaring that after its failure, they would have to face consequences. During his speech, he used extremely derogatory language against Maulana Fazlur Rehman addressing him as 'Fazlu Diesel' beside describing Asif Ali Zardari as '10 per cent and cinema tickets blacker', Nawaz Sharif as 'absconder and offender/Bhagora' and Shehbaz Sharif 'boot polisher of Generals'.

The PDM in response, mainly through social media, made a mockery of Imran Khan for being 'anxious', 'petty' and 'politically immature'. Meanwhile, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has declared a "war" against Imran Khan. They are on a march, which is crossing Punjab presently, and their demand is Imran Khan's resignation. Shahid Masood revealed that after PPP's long march to Islamabad, which is due for March 8, another march by thousands of people, possibly TLP and JUI, will storm Islamabad. He, however, declined to divulge the names of marchers.

Reiteration of anti-US and anti-West stance, during the speech, endorsed reports of Imran Khan's fear of ouster from power. It is said that PM Khan is trying hard to build a narrative should he be removed from authority. In case the no-confidence move succeeds, he can claim that he was thrown out because of his anti-America stance and his fight for civilian supremacy. This may be linked with his strong reaction against European Union for urging Pakistan to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine. He was referring to a letter sent by the EU envoy earlier this week, urging Pakistan to vote against Russia during the UNGA session. PM Imran Khan specifically questioned if India was sent the same letter on taking sides, asking if EU considers Islamabad their "slave" and also raised the Kashmir issue questioning if they severed ties or halted trade in response to India's alleged international violations.

PM Khan's harsh comments against PDM leaders by name came as a surprise to all with some analysts considering this as part of efforts at his end to project a false sense of confidence. Some others feel that over the last few days there could have possibly been some degree of understanding between the establishment and Imran Khan which is visible in the form of this heightened confidence. However, the fact remains that there is a strong build up against PM Khan all across and the opposition is in its final stages of planning to move a no-confidence motion against him.

According to reports emanating from Islamabad a meeting was held on February 7 at the Zardari residence to finalize the issue with the participation of Asif Zardari, Shehbaz Sharif, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Yousuf Raza Gilani, Ahsan Iqbal, Maryam Aurangzeb and others. In August 2008, a meeting between Zardari and Nawaz Sharif at the Zardari residence decided on impeachment against President Musharraf and Musharraf had to resign after ten days.