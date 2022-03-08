STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Sri Lanka's Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa to visit India this month 

This announcement came after Rajapaksa spoke over the telephone with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday.

Published: 08th March 2022 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2022 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lanka's Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa (File photo)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka's Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa will visit India this month, the Indian High Commission here has announced, amidst an unprecedented financial crisis in the island nation.

This announcement came after Rajapaksa spoke over the telephone with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday.

A tweet from the High Commission said that India had assured Sri Lanka "support in all possible ways".

Rajapaksa's visit has been on hold since late February.

Sri Lanka was to seal a one-billion-dollar loan from India during the Rajapaksa visit.

The local media reports said India had set tough conditions for the loan including probing Sri Lanka over its plan to overcome the current economic crisis.

Sri Lanka has suffered shortages of almost all essentials due to import difficulties caused by the forex crisis.

India granted Sri Lanka a much-wanted economic relief package in January.

In January, Jaishankar and Rajapaksa had a virtual meeting and they discussed projects and investment plans by India that would strengthen the economy of Sri Lanka.

In a statement on the meeting, the Ministry of External Affairs had said Jaishankar conveyed that India had always stood with Sri Lanka, and will continue to support Sri Lanka in all possible ways for overcoming the economic and other challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Central Bank here announced on Monday that it will lift the rupees 200 peg on the dollar allowing it to be transacted up to 230 to the dollar.

The bank said the move was aimed at achieving stability in inflation, the external sector, financial markets and rural economic activity.

Commenting on the bank's decision, well-known economist and central banker WA Wijewardena said more flexibility was required.

"The appropriate rate would be the one which reduces the premium in black market rate to rupees 2," he tweeted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Sri Lanka Basil Rajapaksa High Commission
India Matters
Karnataka Education Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan (Photo | EPS)
Can't wear religious attire when uniform code in place: Karnataka Minister
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File photo)
Notification for 80,000 Telangana government jobs today: CM KCR
World’s most advanced oil rig commissioned at ONGC well in Bhimavaram
Shobha Gasti receiving the award from President Ram Nath Kovind
Belagavi’s Devadasi crusader conferred with Naari Shakti award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp