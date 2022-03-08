STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three killed, 29 injured in blast in Pakistan's Balochistan province

Baloch insurgent groups have previously carried out several attacks targeting the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects and security personnel in the region.

Published: 08th March 2022

By PTI

KARACHI: At least three persons were killed and nearly 30 others injured on Tuesday in a blast in Sibi district of Pakistan's troubled southwestern Balochistan province, police said.

The medical superintendent of the district hospital of Sibi confirmed that three bodies were shifted to the medical facility after the explosion near Thandi Sarak in Sibi district, Geo News reported.

Police said that 29 injured were rushed to the district hospital. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Balochistan, bordering Iran and Afghanistan, is home to a long-running violent insurgency.

Baloch insurgent groups have previously carried out several attacks targeting the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects and security personnel in the region.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo strongly condemned the attack and directed authorities to provide the best possible medical treatment to those injured in the explosion.

