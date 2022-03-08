STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Zelenskyy urges more humanitarian corridors

Zelenskiy accused the International Red Cross of "forbidding the use of its emblem on our cars", but did not give details.

Published: 08th March 2022 05:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2022 05:32 PM   |  A+A-

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo | AP)

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for the expansion of humanitarian corridors for Ukrainian civilians fleeing war, and more support from the Red Cross.

In a video address Tuesday from an undisclosed location, he said a child died of dehydration in the blockaded southern seaport of Mariupol, in a sign of how desperate the city's population has become. He pleaded again with Western countries to provide air support.

He said evacuation buses have been sent to Mariupol, but said there was no firm agreement on the route, so "Russian troops can simply shoot on this transport on the way".

Videos of buses heading out of Sumy and toward Mariupol have had signs with a red cross on the side but it's not clear who pasted them there.

