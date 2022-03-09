STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Poland ready to supply MiG jets to Ukraine

Premier Mateusz Morawiecki says the decision on whether to make the MiG-29 planes available to Ukraine as it fights Russia's invasion is now in the hands of NATO and the U.S.

Published: 09th March 2022 07:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2022 07:17 PM   |  A+A-

Rafale fighter jets

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Associated Press

WARSAW: Poland is ready to make its Russian-made fighter jest available to Ukraine, via NATO, Poland's prime minister said Wednesday.

But he added that it's a “very serious decision” that should be taken by all NATO alliance members because it affects wider security.

Premier Mateusz Morawiecki says the decision on whether to make the MiG-29 planes available to Ukraine as it fights Russia's invasion is now in the hands of NATO and the U.S.

"Poland is not a side in this war (...) and NATO is not a side in this war," Morawiecki said during a visit to Vienna.

"Such a serious decision like handing over planes must be unanimous and unequivocally taken by by all of the North Atlantic Alliance."

Morawiecki said talks on the subject are continuing. Ukraine has been calling on the US and Western countries to provide fighter jets.

Poland responded on Tuesday by offering to transfer its planes to a U.S. military base in Germany, with the expectation that the planes would then be handed over to Ukrainian pilots.

The Pentagon reacted by saying it had not been aware of the plan which it finds “untenable.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ukraine War Poland Mateusz Morawiecki MiG 29 Poland Fighter Jets
India Matters
Yogi Adityanath (L) and AAP's Punjab CM face Bhagwant Mann. (File | Agencies)
Assembly Elections Results LIVE | BJP retains UP and Uttarakhand; AAP decimates Congress in Punjab
Indian nationals walk after deboarding from an IAF plane with evacuated people from war hit Ukraine, upon its arrival at Hindan in Ghaziabad, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Ukraine-Russia war: IAF flight with 119 Indians, 27 foreigners lands in Delhi from Bucharest
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Upper age limit for NEET UG eligibility removed by National Medical Commission
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Women as Change Agents in Corporate India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp