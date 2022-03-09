STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Police officer, suspect dead after shooting incident in Missouri's Joplin

Assistant Police Chief Brian Lewis said that two other Joplin officers remain hospitalized, one in critical condition and the other in serious but stable condition.

Published: 09th March 2022 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2022 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

gun, fire arms, attack, gunman

Representational Image

By Associated Press

JOPLIN: One Joplin police officer and a suspect have died after a shooting on Tuesday in the southwest Missouri city, police said. Two other Joplin officers remain hospitalized, one in critical condition and the other in serious but stable condition, Assistant Police Chief Brian Lewis said in a news release.

The officers responded to a disturbance about 1:30 pm outside a store at the Northpark Crossing shopping centre. Shots were exchanged and two officers were injured, he said.

The suspect stole a police car and fled, police said, before wrecking the car and fleeing on foot. Officers chased him to a street near an apartment complex and residential area in central Joplin. That is where another officer and the suspect were struck by gunfire.

Lewis said a third scene was involved in the investigation, but he did not provide additional details. Police plan to hold a news conference Wednesday morning to provide more details. Kim Jenkins, who lives near where the third officer and the suspect were shot, said she saw a man with a gun hiding behind a fence across the street from her home, The Joplin Globe reported.

She said the officer drove down the street and stopped in front of a van the suspect was hiding behind. That's when the suspect fired at the officer, apparently shooting him through the windshield of his patrol car. "I don't think he even had time to get out when the guy started shooting," Jenkins said.

Several other officers arrived and exchanged gunfire with the suspect, who was hit by gunfire, she said.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is assisting with the investigation, Lewis said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Joplin Missouri US shooting Joplin shooting
India Matters
Karnataka Education Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan (Photo | EPS)
Can't wear religious attire when uniform code in place: Karnataka Minister
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File photo)
Notification for 80,000 Telangana government jobs today: CM KCR
World’s most advanced oil rig commissioned at ONGC well in Bhimavaram
Shobha Gasti receiving the award from President Ram Nath Kovind
Belagavi’s Devadasi crusader conferred with Naari Shakti award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp