Russia-Ukraine War: Red Cross hopes evacuation corridors improve

ICRC President Peter Maurer told on Wednesday that his organisation has been working to bring the warring parties together.

Published: 09th March 2022 02:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2022 02:51 PM   |  A+A-

Ukrainians cross an improvised path under a destroyed bridge while fleeing Irpin, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

Ukrainians cross an improvised path under a destroyed bridge while fleeing Irpin, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BERLIN: The head of the International Committee of the Red Cross says he hopes that corridors to evacuate civilians from under-fire cities in Ukraine will begin to work better after a sputtering start.

ICRC President Peter Maurer told Germany's Deutschlandfunk radio on Wednesday that his organisation has been working for days to bring the warring parties together and encourage them to hold detailed military-to-military talks on enabling civilians to flee.

Maurer said it's important that agreements succeed “because the military units stand close to each other and the smallest uncertainty, as we have seen in recent days, leads instantly to exchanges of fire, and that makes the escape routes impossible.

”He added, "We hope that it will work better today; in any case, we are talking to the parties and, above all, the parties are talking to each other — that is the most important thing at the moment.” But, pressed on how confident he is, he added: “I really can't speculate. But we hope that today a large number can at least get to safety at least from some cities. I wouldn't venture to speculate how the day will develop in eastern Ukraine in particular."

