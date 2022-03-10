STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Eight more women workers at Sony accuse PlayStation maker of sexism

Axios reported late on Wednesday that eight former and current employees have now added their accounts of sexist treatment to the proposed class-action lawsuit against the gaming giant.

Published: 10th March 2022 05:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2022 05:45 PM   |  A+A-

Feminism, Sexism, Misogyny

For representational purposes

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Eight more women employees at Sony Interactive Entertainment have accused the PlayStation maker of sexism at the workplace, according to court documents.

A former IT security analyst, Emma Majo, at PlayStation in November last year had sought the court's approval to "expand her effort into a class action on behalf of women who've worked for PlayStation in the past few years".

Axios reported late on Wednesday that eight former and current employees have now added their accounts of sexist treatment to the proposed class-action lawsuit against the gaming giant.

"Majo's lawyer has filed statements of support from seven former PlayStation workers and one current employee. These women provided written statements of support detailing instances of sexism at the company and across multiple offices in the United States," the report noted.

She alleged gender discrimination and wrongful termination after speaking up "about discrimination against females" at the company.

Sony did not comment on the new statements, but it had denied Majo's claims last month.

Majo "fails to identify a single policy, practice or procedure at [PlayStation] that allegedly formed the basis of any widespread intentional discrimination or had a discriminatory impact on women," Sony's lawyers had said.

In the new statements, the eight women described a range of behaviours across multiple PlayStation offices, "including demeaning comments, unwelcome advances, a lack of attention paid to their work or ideas and, most frequently, a sense that it was harder for women to be promoted in the company".

Majo had alleged that other women at PlayStation struggled to get promoted at the same rate as men.

The Sony lawsuit came amid high-profile state and federal lawsuits against "Call of Duty" maker Activision over alleged sexual misconduct and gender-based pay disparities.

In 2018, women from Los Angeles-based Riot Games had filed a class-action suit alleging gender discrimination.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sony Interactive Entertainment A former IT security analyst Emma Majo gender discrimination Sexism
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Lessons and trends from the UP elections
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (Photo | PTI)
'Battle for India will be decided in 2024, not in any state poll': Prashant Kishor's jibe at Modi
Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Thrashing in Punjab, Manipur; UP, Uttarakhand: Discontent grows loud at Congress
Modi is slowly changing grammar of Indian politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp