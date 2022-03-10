In a case of female infanticide in Pakistan, man shoots dead his seven-day-old baby

By Online Desk

LAHORE: In a case of female infanticide, a man in Pakistan has been arrested on charges of shooting dead his seven-day-old baby girl at Mianwali recently.

The suspect has been identified as Shahzaib Khan. He killed the baby girl because he preferred a boy, reports said.

"The newborn baby named Jannat - meaning 'heaven' in Urdu - was shot five times on Monday at her home in the central city of Mianwali," reports added.

MailOnline quoting Dawn newspaper said, the suspect allegedly entered his house and ordered his wife to hand over Jannat before shooting dead the week-old baby.

The girl was taken to the DHQ Hospital where doctors pronounced her dead.

The autopsy report showed the suspect had fired four bullets to kill the newborn, Dawn reported.

The child's maternal uncle, Hidayatullah Khan, lodged a police complaint against the suspect for the killing.

Human rights groups say girls and women face regular violence for a variety of reasons in Pakistan, which sits three spots above the bottom of the World Economic Forum's 2021 gender Gap Index., the report added.