'Nationalists' derailed evacuations: Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has blamed Ukrainian 'nationalists' for hampering the evacuation of civilians from besieged Ukrainian cities.

Published: 10th March 2022 01:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2022 01:33 AM   |  A+A-

Russia President Vladimir Putin

Russia President Vladimir Putin (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin has blamed Ukrainian "nationalists" for hampering the evacuation of civilians from besieged Ukrainian cities.

The Kremlin said that Putin discussed the situation in Ukraine in Wednesday's phone call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, with a "special emphasis given to the humanitarian aspects."

It said that Putin told Scholz about Russian "efforts to organise humanitarian corridors for civilians to exit areas of fighting and attempts by militants from nationalist units to hamper safe evacuation of people."

Ukrainian officials said that the continuous Russian shelling has derailed efforts to evacuate civilians from areas affected by fighting.

