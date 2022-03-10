STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Top Russia, Ukraine diplomats begin talks in Turkey: Officials

Turkey has for weeks pushed to play a mediation role in the conflict. But analysts fear there are only the lowest chances of a breakthrough at the meeting.

Published: 10th March 2022 03:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2022 03:28 PM   |  A+A-

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, center, chairs a tripartite meeting with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, and Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, right(Photo | AP)

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, center, chairs a tripartite meeting with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, and Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, right(Photo | AP)

By AFP

TURKEY: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba on Thursday began talks in Turkey in the first such high-level contact since Moscow invaded its neighbour, officials from both sides and their hosts said.

The ministers began talks on the sidelines of a diplomatic forum in the southern Turkish resort of Antalya, joined by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, a Turkish official told AFP in comments confirmed by the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministries.

Turkey has for weeks pushed to play a mediation role in the conflict. But analysts fear there are only the lowest chances of a breakthrough at the meeting. Images of the meeting showed the Russian, Turkish and Ukrainian delegations sitting on each side of an 'n' shaped table, with each minister accompanied by just two other officials.

Kuleba said in a video on Wednesday that his expectations were "limited" for the talks and said their success would depend on "what instructions and directives Lavrov is under" from the Kremlin.

ALSO READ | Sanctions, aid not enough? US citizens seek to join foreign fighters in Ukraine

The meeting is taking place against the background of Ukrainian and international outrage after an attack on a children's hospital in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol which, according to Kyiv, killed at least three people, including a young girl. The Turkey talks are one of a number of diplomatic initiatives. 

Israel is seeking to broker a solution through direct talks with President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron is also frequently phoning the Kremlin chief.

"There is today a very slim hope and we need to seize it... without being naive," France's Europe Minister Clement Beaune told France Inter radio.  "The goal is the same that the fighting stops but we need to put great pressure on Russia," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Russia Ukraine Talks Diplomacy Turkey
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Lessons and trends from the UP elections
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (Photo | PTI)
'Battle for India will be decided in 2024, not in any state poll': Prashant Kishor's jibe at Modi
Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Thrashing in Punjab, Manipur; UP, Uttarakhand: Discontent grows loud at Congress
Modi is slowly changing grammar of Indian politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp