UK sanctions Russian businessmen including Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich 

Abramovich said last week he was trying to sell Chelsea as the threat of sanctions loomed.

Published: 10th March 2022

Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich. ( Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Britain has imposed a travel ban and asset freezes on seven more wealthy Russians, including Roman Abramovich, the billionaire owner of Premier League soccer club Chelsea.

The government said Thursday that Abramovich's assets are frozen, he is banned from visiting the UK and he is barred from transactions with UK individuals and businesses. Abramovich said last week he was trying to sell Chelsea as the threat of sanctions loomed.

Also added to the UK sanctions list are industrialist Oleg Deripaska and Rosneft chief executive Igor Sechin. The sanctions are being imposed in response to Russia's invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

