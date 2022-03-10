STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talks corridors with Ursula von der Leyen

Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted that they agreed on the need to ensure effective humanitarian corridors for civilians during the call.

Published: 10th March 2022 01:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2022 01:24 AM   |  A+A-

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he discussed humanitarian corridors and other issues with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday.

Zelenskyy tweeted that they agreed on “the need to ensure effective humanitarian corridors for civilians” during the call.

The Ukrainian president noted that he again raised the issue of EU membership for Ukraine and expressed his gratitude for another EU sanctions package against Russia.

