At least 79 children killed, 100 injured since Russian invasion of Ukraine: Reports

By Online Desk

At least 79 children were killed and almost 100 were injured after Russia launched a large-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, reports said.

Most affected children are in the Kyiv, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Sumy, Kherson and Zhytomyr regions. These data are not final as it is impossible to inspect the areas of shelling where the Russian armed forces are conducting active hostilities, Ukrinform, the national news agency of Ukraine reports.

The Prosecutor General's Office has revealed this on the messaging app Telegram, referring to juvenile prosecutors.

So far, more than 280 educational institutions have been destroyed, and nine of them have been completely destroyed. Some 110 educational institutions were damaged in the Donetsk region, 28 in the Sumy region, 17 in Kyiv and more than ten children's medical institutions.

On average, during the war, Russian invaders destroy 17 educational institutions every day. As a result, seven million children have been deprived of the opportunity to study due to active hostilities in Ukraine and the deliberate destruction of such institutions.

Juvenile prosecutors continue to record all crimes committed by the Russian armed forces against children.