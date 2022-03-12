STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sanctions against Russia could cause International Space Station to crash: Roscosmos

Roscosmos said that the sanctions could disrupt the operation of Russian vessels servicing the ISS which could cause the structure to fall.

Published: 12th March 2022 01:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2022 01:40 PM

This image made from NASA TV shows the international space station, seen from the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft Saturday

This image made from NASA TV shows the international space station, seen from the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MOSCOW: Western sanctions against Russia could cause the International Space Station to crash, the head of Russian space agency Roscosmos warned Saturday, calling for the punitive measures to be lifted.

According to Dmitry Rogozin, the sanctions could disrupt the operation of Russian vessels servicing the ISS. As a result, the Russian segment of the station -- which helps correct its orbit -- could be affected, causing the 500-tonne structure to "fall down into the sea or onto land".

