Anti-war protests across Europe, small rallies in Russia 

Published: 13th March 2022 06:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2022 06:14 PM   |  A+A-

People attend a pro-Ukraine protest rally in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BERLIN: Tens of thousands of people are expected to gather on Sunday in cities across Europe to protest against the ongoing war in Ukraine, with small rallies taking place in Russia as well despite a crackdown by authorities against such demonstrations.

Trade unions called a protest in Berlin where sunny weather was expected to boost the turnout. Organizers planned to march from the city’s Alexanderplatz — a large square named after Russian Tsar Alexander I — to a site near the Brandenburg Gate.

Protests were also planned in Warsaw, London, Madrid, Frankfurt, Hamburg and Stuttgart.

In Russia, where protests against the war in Ukraine have typically met with heavy police response, rights group OVD-Info said 135 people had been detained in 20 cities as of early afternoon Moscow time.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian nationals in Taiwan and supporters staged a march Sunday in Taipei to protest the Russian invasion.

