Imran Khan calls on PTI leaders to garner support against no-trust motion

Published: 13th March 2022 02:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2022 02:54 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | AP)

By ANI

ISLAMABAD [Pakistan]: Amid the looming threat of no-confidence resolution moved against him, Prime Minister Imran Khan has called the senior leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to his residence on Sunday, local media reported.

In the meeting, Imran Khan, along with notable federal ministers, will chalk out a strategy to thwart the no-trust moved against him by the Opposition, Samaa TV reported.

Notably, the premier is also expected to meet Chaudhry Pervaiz Ilahi, a leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), one of the government's allies, today.

Ahead of the vote on the no-confidence motion, Imran Khan has not only issued warnings of dire consequences against the Opposition leaders once the motion fails but has also warned the dissident PTI members that legal action would be taken against those who betrayed the party.

Meanwhile, the Opposition parties, which have been indulging in negotiation with PTI allies, have predicted that the ruling coalition will collapse within days, the Dawn newspaper reported.

However, the Imran Khan government has exuded confidence to defeat the no-trust motion. 

