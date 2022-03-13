President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says 1,300 Ukrainian soldiers killed

By Associated Press

KYIV: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says about 1,300 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in fighting since the start of the Russian invasion.

Speaking at a news conference Saturday, Zelenskyy said it would take Russia to carpet-bomb the Ukrainian capital and kill its residents to take the city.

He added that “if that is their goal, let them come.

Zelenskyy said that "if they carry out carpet bombings and wipe off the historic memory of the entire region, the history of Kyivan Rus, the history of Europe, they could enter Kyiv."