Ukraine crisis: Indian Embassy in Ukraine to be temporarily relocated to Poland 

The decision comes amid increasing Russian attacks on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and several other prominent cities.

Published: 13th March 2022 04:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2022 04:28 PM   |  A+A-

Ukrainians soldiers pass an improvised path under a destroyed bridge as they evacuate an elderly resident in Irpin, northwest of Kyiv on Saturday. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India has decided to temporarily relocate its embassy in Ukraine to Poland in view of the rapidly deteriorating security situation in the war-torn country.

"In view of the rapidly deteriorating security situation in Ukraine, including attacks in the western parts of the country, it has been decided that the Indian Embassy in Ukraine will be temporarily relocated to Poland," the Ministry of External Affairs said.

"The situation will be reassessed in the light of further developments," it said in a brief statement.

