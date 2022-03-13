STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ukraine says Chernobyl power line restored

The power is used to run pumps which keep spent nuclear fuel cool to prevent radiation leaks.

Published: 13th March 2022 11:55 PM

A radioactivity sign in Chernobyl, Ukraine.

A radioactivity sign in Chernobyl, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LVIV: Ukraine says it has restored a broken power line to the Chernobyl power plant, the scene of a nuclear meltdown in 1986, which is held by Russian troops.

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said that "heroes" from the national power grid company managed to restore the connection.

Ukraine said Wednesday that power had been cut to the site and that there was enough diesel fuel to run on-site generators for 48 hours.

The International Atomic Energy Agency played down concerns, saying it saw little risk of the pools containing the spent fuel overheating even without electricity.

Belarus said Thursday it had set up an emergency power line to Chernobyl from its nearby border.

