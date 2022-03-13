STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

US President Joe Biden to authorise further USD 200 million for Ukraine

US President Joe Biden is authorising the State Department to provide additional aid to Ukraine of up to USD 200 million.

Published: 13th March 2022 12:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2022 12:43 AM   |  A+A-

US President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden is authorising the State Department to provide additional aid to Ukraine of up to USD 200 million.

The funds would cover weapons as well as military services, education and training as Ukrainians seek to repel a Russian invasion.

The aid is part of broader U.S. support in the form of aid and sanctions.

When Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, Secretary of State Antony Blinken noted that USD 1 billion in aid had been provided to Ukraine.

The ongoing warfare has led to additional support with Congress this week approving USD 13.6 billion in additional aid, a sum that includes USD 6.5 billion for the costs of sending troops and weapons to Eastern Europe and USD 6.8 billion for refugees and economic aid.

Biden plans to sign the spending bill with the additional aid when he receives it next week.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
US President Joe Biden RUSSIA Russia Attacks Ukraine Russia Ukraine conflict Ukraine Russia Ukraine crisis Russia Ukraine War
India Matters
Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)
EPFO fixes 8.1 per cent as interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, lowest since 1977-78
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
After Punjab victory, AAP now shifts focus to South; to launch massive membership drive
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Operation Ganga and the emergence of civis indicus sum
District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp