US President Joe Biden to authorise further USD 200 million for Ukraine

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden is authorising the State Department to provide additional aid to Ukraine of up to USD 200 million.

The funds would cover weapons as well as military services, education and training as Ukrainians seek to repel a Russian invasion.

The aid is part of broader U.S. support in the form of aid and sanctions.

When Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, Secretary of State Antony Blinken noted that USD 1 billion in aid had been provided to Ukraine.

The ongoing warfare has led to additional support with Congress this week approving USD 13.6 billion in additional aid, a sum that includes USD 6.5 billion for the costs of sending troops and weapons to Eastern Europe and USD 6.8 billion for refugees and economic aid.

Biden plans to sign the spending bill with the additional aid when he receives it next week.