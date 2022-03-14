Beijing accuses US of spreading 'disinformation' over China's Ukraine role
BEIJING: Beijing on Monday accused Washington of spreading "disinformation" over China's role in the Ukraine war, ahead of talks between the two countries' envoys in Rome.
Without directly addressing US media reports of a Russian request for help from Beijing, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said: "The US has been spreading disinformation targeting China on the Ukraine issue, with malicious intentions."