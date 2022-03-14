STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Beijing accuses US of spreading 'disinformation' over China's Ukraine role 

Beijing on Monday accused Washington of spreading "disinformation" over China's role in the Ukraine war, ahead of talks between the two countries' envoys in Rome.

Published: 14th March 2022 02:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2022 02:23 PM   |  A+A-

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian (Photo| Twitter)

By AFP

BEIJING: Beijing on Monday accused Washington of spreading "disinformation" over China's role in the Ukraine war, ahead of talks between the two countries' envoys in Rome.

Without directly addressing US media reports of a Russian request for help from Beijing, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said: "The US has been spreading disinformation targeting China on the Ukraine issue, with malicious intentions."

