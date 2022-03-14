STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
German airport strike causes flight cancellations, delays 

Security staffers at airports in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hannover and elsewhere began their one-day strike at midnight to press for higher wages, German news agency dpa reported.

Published: 14th March 2022 05:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2022 05:19 PM   |  A+A-

Striking airport staff gather in a terminal in Cologne, Germany, Monday, March 14, 2022. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BERLIN: More than 1,000 security personnel walked off their jobs on Monday at airports across Germany, leading to dozens of flight cancellations and delays.

The walkouts are part of a wage dispute between Verdi union and the Federal Association of Aviation Security Companies. The union is negotiating with the employers’ association for a new agreement for about 25,000 security staff nationwide.

Verdi announced it also planned walkouts on Tuesday at passenger controls at airports including Frankfurt, Hamburg, Stuttgart and Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden. At Germany’s largest airport, in Frankfurt, only passengers with layovers will be able to go through security checks Tuesday, a Verdi spokesman said, according to dpa.

Three rounds of negotiations have so far failed to produce a result. The sides plan to meet in Berlin later this week for further negotiations.

Verdi is demanding an increase of hourly wages by at least one euro, among other things.

The union said about 1,350 employees nationwide were participating in the strikes, dpa reported.

