Ukraine-Russia conflict talks to restart Tuesday: Kyiv

KYIV: Negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv are due to restart on Tuesday, a Ukrainian delegate said, after fourth-round meetings over two weeks of fighting concluded without breakthrough earlier in the day.

"A technical pause has been taken in the negotiations until tomorrow," senior Ukrainian negotiator and president aide Mikhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter Monday, after both sides over the weekend raised hopes that an initial agreement would be announced.

The number of refugees who have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on February 24 has topped 2.8 million, the United Nations said Monday.

The UN refugee agency, UNHCR, said 2,808,792 refugees had now left the country -- up another 110,512 from Sunday -- making it the largest refugee exodus in Europe since World War II.

UNICEF said more than one million children had fled Ukraine in search of safety and protection. "They need peace NOW," the UN children's agency added.