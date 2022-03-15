Asian-American woman beaten, stomped in the US; suspect charged with hate crime 

By PTI

NEW YORK: A 67-year-old woman from the Philippines here was punched more than 125 times in the head and face and stomped by a man who allegedly called her an "Asian b*tch," according to US media reports.

According to Yonkers Police Department, the woman was returning home on Friday evening when she saw suspect Tammel Esco, 42, in front of her building.

Esco allegedly used the racial slur as she passed him, the police said in a press release on Monday.

It said the victim ignored Esco, a history-sheeter, and entered the vestibule of her apartment building, but was allegedly approached from behind and punched in the head as she attempted to open the second door to enter the lobby.

Esco, who lives in the building along with the victim, then knocked her to the floor, punched her in both the head and face more than 125 times and then stomped her with his foot seven times, a video of the assault provided by the department to the surveillance showed.

The police said the accused then spat on the woman.

The woman suffered multiple contusions and lacerations to her head and face, facial bone fractures, and bleeding on the brain, the release said, adding that she was taken to a trauma centre and was listed in stable condition.

Police after arriving at the scene found Esco outside the apartment building and placed him into custody without incident, it said, adding that the accused had 14 arrests and multiple convictions on his record.

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano said in the release he expected the suspect to be charged to the fullest extent possible for his "heinous actions", and added that "hate crimes are beyond intolerable in our city".

"This is one of the most appalling attacks I have ever seen; to beat a helpless woman is despicable and targeting her because of her race makes it more so," Yonkers Police Commissioner John J.

Mueller said in the release.

"This defendant must be held to the maximum punishment allowed by law to send a clear message that hateful, violent behaviour will not be tolerated in our communities.

"Thousands of people in the US have been victims of anti-Asian incidents, from verbal abuse to physical attacks, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a total of 10,905 hate incidents between February 19, 2020 and December 31, 2021, against Asian American and Pacific Islander people reported to Stop AAPI Hate, an organisation that tracks reports of racism and discrimination against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

Race was the most common reason for a discriminatory incident to occur, listed as a reason in 91.5 per cent of the 10,905 reports, NBC New York reported.